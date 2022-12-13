Billings residents prepare for anticipated snow; shovel business booming

BILLINGS — As another wave of snow approaches Montana, one Billings store is busy selling necessities for winter.

Billings Hardware at 906 Broadwater Ave. has been slammed with shoppers preparing for the snow on the way.

"In the past like week, or two, we’ve gone through like 50 to 100 shovels maybe. Like we’ve been selling a lot,” Kevin Whiteberg, the Billings Hardware head supervisor, said Monday.

Ice melt, ice scrapers for cars, snow blowers and shovels were on the list for shoppers at the hardware store Monday. But Whiteberg says this isn't peak busy for them— just a few days ago they sold out of a shovel.

“I think we had 36, and they went within a week. So, yeah, they went very fast,” he said. “We’ll have to make sure to stay on top of it because they’re just flying out the door.”

A few miles away from the store on Woody Drive, two neighbors were out getting a head start on shoveling and helping shovel for a fellow resident not home at the time.

Q2 News Kathy Vick and Bette Anderson

"My neighbors have been taking care of my driveway and sidewalk constantly. So I’m trying to beat them to the punch,” Bette Anderson said.

Anderson isn't usually the one to shovel, but her neighbor Kathy Vick doesn't mind the winter chore.

"Honestly, it's okay with me. I think it is kind of refreshing," Vick said. "My husband buys me a new shovel every year."