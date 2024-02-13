Billings Public Library offers unique DIY kits for Valentine's Day

BILLINGS — Being in love shouldn't cost a fortune, but according to a RetailMeNot survey, 62% of Americans plan to purchase a gift for Valentine's Day this year and will spend an average of $165 on the holiday.

For those still hoping to gift something to their loved ones this Valentine's Day but are leaning more towards a do-it-yourself method, the Billings Public Library is the place to go.

MTN News

“February is a fun month for us,” Barb Riebe, with the Billings Public Library, said on Monday. “What we’re doing is we’re upcycling books that a lot of times have been previously a part of the collection.”

MTN News

Riebe said this month's take-and-make kits (different crafts or activities to take home every month) is a bouquet made from book pages.

“It’s fairly simple,” Riebe said.

It's also free while supplies last. The kit includes directions, old book pages and a "stem" to put the unique flowers on. You will need scissors and hot glue, according to Riebe.

MTN News

The library is also offering other fun activities for attendees. There are hearts to fill out with what you love about the library and a genre wheel. Participants spin a wheel, pick a book in the genre it lands on and when they return that book, they are entered into a prize.

Another option to treat your Valentine this year is a crafty date night at AR Workshop Billings at 1595 Grand Ave.

“For Valentine’s Day, we have 'couples and candles' if they want to come in and make their own custom scented candles,” said owner Jean Candee.

MTN News

Candee said the class ranges from $25-$50 and is a great way for couples to celebrate on the holiday.

“It’s just kind of a fun thing to do together,” Candee said.

Candee said she will be relocating the business to Bismark, North Dakota, and plans to only be open for another month, so anyone looking to create some crafts should see her soon.