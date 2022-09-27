Billings Public Library offering programs to boost love of reading

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library has long offered varying books and programs for members to enjoy.

Fifteen years ago, the library started a "Book Club Kit" program that allowed book readers to try new books and connect with one another.

It's still going strong, and the titles rotate frequently.

But Billings Public Library Resource Librarian Barb Riebe says many library members don't know about this program.

Currently, there are over 180 different kits to choose from. Each kit typically comes with 10 copies of the book, and the genres vary.

“It’s a great resource for people to come together and read a book that they like, or maybe one that they never thought to read," says Riebe.

You can check the kit out for 56 days, and there is no limit to how often you can participate in the program.

While most of the books are geared toward young adults and adults, there is something for everyone at the Billings Public Library.

The children's section contains an inclusive book section, that highlights our varying cultures and beliefs.

“A couple of weeks ago I had a gentleman just overwhelmingly excited that he could talk to his daughter about another culture that they weren't a part of," says Billings Public Library Children's Librarian Allynne Ellis.

Ellis says that they work hard to curate the list and keep a constant rotation. The books oftentimes follow a theme for the month, such as LGBTQ+ books being displayed in June for Pride Month. Right now they have some books on display for Hispanic Heritage Month, along with other themes.

“We just want our community to see all of the books that we have available for them, about them, about other members of our community," says Ellis. "We just want to include everyone.”

Both the book club kits and inclusive children's book section have rotating titles so there is always something new available.

If you are interested in learning more about these programs, click here or visit the library at 510 N. Broadway in Billings.