Billings officer fired single shot at man after domestic violence call

BILLINGS — A Billings police officer shot and injured a 22-year-old Billings man with a single bullet Friday night after police heard a gunshot inside a residence during a domestic violence check.

Police initially responded to a call in the 1800 block of 6th Street West around 11 p.m. Friday night and found a female inside a neighbor's residence who said her partner had threatened her after coming home intoxicated. Officers were told the suspect was inside their residence in the adjoining duplex with a loaded gun, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said Monday during a press conference.

Shortly after they arrived, officers heard a single gunshot from the adjoining residence and evacuated the neighboring house. The suspect then walked out onto the front porch holding a cell phone and ignored multiple officer commands to comply. The suspect then walked north along 6th Street West to an alley in between Avenue F and Parkhill Drive where he was cornered by officers.

St. John said officers then observed a handgun in the suspect's waistband. The suspect said he was going to put the gun down, but officers instructed him not to touch it. He eventually put his hand on the gun, which prompted Officer Ryland Nelson to fire. The suspect fell to the ground and dropped the gun. He was transported to a local hospital where he remained Monday in critical, but stable condition, St. John said.

Officers recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from the scene. Nelson, who has been with the department for six years, has been placed on administrative leave per the department's procedures. No other officers fired a weapon during the incident.

A joint investigation by BPD and the state Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Billings police shoot armed suspect during incident on 6th Street West

Watch the full press conference below: