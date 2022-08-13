Billings police shoot armed suspect during incident on 6th street

BILLINGS — Billings Police say an officer shot and injured a person who drew a gun on officers during a late night disturbance on the 1800 block of 6th street.

A Tweet put out by Billings Police says the initial incidence report came in around 11 p.m. Friday and started as a disturbance between a female and the alleged suspect.

Billings police say the suspect drew a firearm on officers and an officer fired and struck that person.

The person shot was transported to a Billings hospital but no update on their condition has been given at this time.

The investigation is on going.