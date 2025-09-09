Billings nonprofits seek volunteers ahead of annual day of service

BILLINGS — Hundreds of Billings residents are preparing to roll up their sleeves this week for a day of service to honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks, as local nonprofits highlight the growing need for year-round community support.

First Interstate Bank is leading the charge with its eighth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 10, which brings more than 400 employees out of the office to assist with nearly 60 projects.

Local organizations in Billings are preparing for the much-needed support, one of them being Gratitude in Action (GIA), a nonprofit thrift store that supports drug recovery, sober living, and transitional assistance. Co-founder Terri Todd relies on the work of volunteers and said they are the backbone of their operation.

“As far as volunteers, we average about 4,600 volunteer hours a month," said Todd. “Our staff can get basic day-to-day things done, but when it comes to the larger projects, it's really nice to get a lot of hands on deck."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Gratitude in Action thrift store helps promote sober living and recovery.

GIA is one of 42 community partners participating in the bank's service initiative this week. Employees will assist with 59 projects across Billings, donating an estimated 1,608 hours of service in a single day, according to the bank’s senior program officer, Guinevere Ayers. Other nonprofits benefiting include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, the Montana Rescue Mission, and ZooMontana.

The volunteer day is often associated with commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“9/11 was a really sad time in our world, and what we know is that we can remember that by giving back to the communities that have supported us," said Todd.

For many organizations like GIA, which will have 35 volunteers at the store on Wednesday, this kind of help is not just appreciated but essential.

“Lots of people like collective impact, and so they'll come out together to have a day of giving, and so it works out great that it happens to be this week," said Todd. “Many hands make light work, and what we know is when our volunteers come here, they realize what they're doing and what the asset is to the community, and they believe in it, and so it creates that warm heart that you don't always get."

On Monday, nearly a half dozen volunteers assisted with the store's daily duties. Among them was David Brock, who helped sort and display donations.

“It's a good accomplishment knowing that you're here to volunteer and help and no expectation of anything, just doing something right for the right reasons," said Brock.

Though his hours were court-ordered, he said it did not make the work feel any less meaningful.

“It's given me a new appreciation for people that are having a hard time," said Brock. "I really think that we need to open our hearts a little bit more and be a little bit more non-judgmental."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A volunteer puts clothing on display at the Gratitude in Action store.

Brock believes anyone can benefit from volunteering. He and Todd encourage the community to consider giving back, not just during the Service Day, but throughout the year.

“It helps you network. It helps you have an accomplishment besides just sitting on the couch," said Brock.

"Find out where you can give, because change makes our world so much better," said Todd. "It is by giving that we receive.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities in Billings and how you can get involved, click here.