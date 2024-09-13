First Interstate Bank volunteers give back to the community for Service Day

BILLINGS — Employees at First Interstate Bank participated in the seventh annual Volunteer Day Wednesday to assist with various nonprofits and organizations around the city.

Sept. 11 has been recognized as a day of service to honor those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. All branches of the bank across the country closed at noon for the projects.

“We get to pick these different projects wherever you want to go and come out and help them. To see the amount of work you can get done with the group, it's very rewarding," said Ashley Geffre, the bank's indirect underwriting manager.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News At the Montana Rescue Mission, beds were cleaned up for use in their emergency facility.

Nearly 50 projects were completed in Billings, from cleaning up yards for Big Sky Senior Services to assembling beds for the Montana Rescue Mission.

“It's just one more thing less that we all have to focus on, so we're grateful," said Beatriz Villa Nueva, the mission's development director.

Additionally, each organization received a $500 grant for the projects, giving back to those who assist others in times of need.

“There's just so many projects that we have going on right now with the Unified Campus that we're just so grateful for FIB and the different volunteers that are coming through today to help us just complete one more project," said Villa Nueva.

Marge Hall, the director at Pooch'z B&B, a home for senior dogs, saw her facility welcomed with some new improvements on Wednesday.

“This helps Pooch'z so much. I cannot even tell you the benefit of First Interstate coming out and helping nonprofits," said Hall.

Five projects were completed by 45 volunteers at the home, including landscaping, toy making, treat baking, painting, and making an accessible path for those using walkers or wheelchairs.

“This path enables us to get them out to the gazebo so that they're in this wonderful field, watching their dog play with all the other dogs, the seniors," said Hall.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Marge Hall was grateful for the new path and improvements at Pooch'z B&B from the volunteers.

The impact of those efforts was felt by the organizations and the volunteers themselves.



“If I see an organization that's out in the community, it makes me want to be more involved with them as well, so it really is heartwarming to be able to be a part of this,” said team captain volunteer Brayden Riesen. “People have really busy lives nowadays between work and other things that they're doing, so for us to get an opportunity to come out and volunteer during a normal working day is great."

The day of service is an important reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can make the biggest difference in our community.

“We just couldn't do this without First Interstate Bank and they are a phenomenal community partner for so many of us charitable organizations,” said Hall.