BILLINGS — A Billings mother's simple desire to teach her children about giving has blossomed into a rapidly growing nonprofit that's preparing to host its second annual free toy shopping event.

Misfit Toys Billings, founded just last year by Lindsey Merrill, collects gently used toys and hosts a first-come, first-served shopping day where families can select gifts at no cost.

Watch the volunteers work below:

Billings nonprofit Misfit Toys prepares for free holiday shopping event to help families in need

"I'm not in a spot where I could go buy a bunch of brand new toys, but I was looking around our playroom, and we had so many that had just barely been used, you know, that would make such a wonderful gift for a child on Christmas morning," Merrill said. "I just thought, how do we teach them (her kids), you know, how to give instead of just receive?"

MTN News

The nonprofit has grown significantly since its inception, with the help of a dedicated team of volunteers. The group includes Shelbey Streck as secretary, Ashley Brano as vice president, Katie Meyer handling social media, and Dova Compton as treasurer.

"We're also all moms. I was a single mom, money gets tight, and it's hard to be able to purchase new toys," Brano said.

The volunteers spend countless hours cleaning and organizing donated toys, preparing them for their new homes. The nonprofit has also received two free storage units at Interstate Storage to help hold the toys until the shopping day.

MTN News

"There are so many toys, and we're so excited to find new homes for them," Compton said.

Meyer emphasized the growing need for help in the Billings community.

"It's harder to make ends meet now, and just being able to help people out in that time of need has been really, really cool," Meyer said.

Families simply need to specify how many children they're shopping for when they arrive.

MTN News

"There is no sign-up, no application, no proof needed. If you're a neighbor and you see a family you know that needs help, or you're a grandparent or sibling, the only question we ask when you get there is, 'How many kids are you shopping for?'" Merrill said.

Even the organizers' children participate in the effort, though not always enthusiastically.

"They're not exactly the happiest to see all of their toys go, but it's a really great lesson that we're all teaching our kids is to be able to give back to people that maybe don't have as much as we do," Brano said.

MTN News

Streck appreciates the creative rebranding of used toys. Streck is Merrill's sister, and remembers that they would watch Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer every year growing up.

"What a great way to, like, rename, like gently use toys as like Misfit toys that are going to go to these kids in the community," Streck said.

The organization is accepting donations until Dec. 10, with the free shopping event scheduled for Dec. 13 at Canvas Church, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

Donations can be dropped off at Mazevo Coffee shops, Homestead Storage, King of Glory Lutheran Church, Canvas Church, Park City Baptist Church or Elevation Church.

Donations can also be placed in the giant red box labeled 'Misfit Toys' on Misfit Lane on Glantz Drive.