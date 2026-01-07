Billings mom of two MSU Bobcats reflects after FCS championship

BILLINGS— One Billings mom of two Montana State Bobcat football players has had an emotional 24 hours as Montana State played and won 35-34 against Illinois State in the FCS national championship Monday night.

Michelle Vralsted watched and cheered on her sons, wide receiver Taco Dowler and defensive back Caden Dowler, something she has been doing for more than 15 years.

“They were probably five when they were playing like pee wee little guy football, flag football. They've played like every single sport from the beginning of time,” said Vralsted.

Vralsted said this season came its fair share of challenges, but her sons continued to impress her.

“It's devastating that Caden came back from two ACL surgeries, major surgeries,” she said.

“Although I know that he probably didn't get a play as much as he wanted to play last night, what is so telling about Caden is that he's still down there, like locked in with his teammates and coaching from the sidelines,” she added.

Michelle Vralsted Taco Dowler

As for Taco, she said she was so nervous, she could barely watch the game leading up to his fourth down touchdown.

“That last play that they had, I just sort of sensed that maybe they were gonna throw it to Taco and I physically had to turn around. When I heard the crowd cheering, I just like looked at my husband was like, ‘Was that Taco?’, you know, and he's like, ‘yes’, and it was just such an incredible feeling,” said Vralsted.

Even though all the games and practices have kept her busy over the years, Vralsted is grateful to have supported them.

Michelle Vralsted Taco Dowler (left) and Caden Dowler (right)

“It ultimately has been the biggest privilege to be able to watch your babies excel and play these sports, and it's played a huge role in who they've become as humans,” she said.

“I think that this is something that not very many people get to experience and for, you know, my sons being out there getting to experience it with this brotherhood that they have developed and just being successful in something that they're so passionate about and getting to experience this together— yeah, I don't know that you can beat that,” she added.