Bobcats fans pack Billings bars as Montana State claims first FCS title since 1984

BILLINGS — From downtown sports bars to neighborhood casinos, Bobcats fans across Billings filled seats early, ordered rounds of beer, and braced for history Monday night as Montana State chased its first national football championship in more than four decades.

While thousands of fans traveled from Montana to Nashville for the FCS national championship game, plenty stayed home, packing local establishments to watch the Bobcats face Illinois State in a dramatic matchup that ended in overtime.

Seats and bar tops were full even before kickoff, with fans hopeful Montana State would finally capture its first title since 1984.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The moment the Bobcats won the game.

“Go Cats!” echoed repeatedly as the game got underway.

At Hooligan’s Sports Bar, fans arrived early to secure seats. Michelle Morgan showed up an hour before kickoff to save space for her family, saying she felt cautiously optimistic.

“I feel pretty good. I don't usually get too nervous for the game," said Morgan. "I've been seeing footage in Nashville, and it's just incredible, the number of fans who are there, so I feel great about it. I hope they can just take that energy and run with it."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Fans at Hooligan's cheered.

For lifelong fans like Lindsay McGimbsey, the moment carried generations of meaning. She watched alongside her father, Ron Harrer, continuing a family tradition that dates back nearly a century.

“My grandfather played for Bobcats back then during the Depression era, and we just followed the tradition through all the way through my kids,” said McGimbsey. “My sons go to MSU now. It’s a whole family of Bobcats.”

Harrer said the watch party itself was special.

“Great to see all these people that are Bobcat fans get together having fun," he said. "We all wish we were down there, but this is great.”

The early moments gave fans reason to cheer. Montana State jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime, sending bars across the city into celebration.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

But the excitement soon turned to nerves.

At Bugz’s Bar and Casino in the Heights, the atmosphere shifted as Illinois State rallied to tie the game late. Fans groaned, then erupted again when Montana State blocked a potential game-winning field goal, forcing overtime.

Emotions swung back and forth as Illinois State scored first in overtime and then missed the extra point. Moments later, Montana State answered with a touchdown and a successful extra point to seal a 35-34 victory and the FCS championship.

For Julie and Todd Grebe, the tension was personal. The couple is the aunt and uncle of Bobcats linebacker Bryce Grebe and former player Brody Grebe.

“The team is just playing so strong and so smart. Coach Vigan is amazing," said Julie Grebe. "Amazing. 41 years. We were due.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Julie Grebe celebrates the championship win.

Cheers erupted as the final extra point sealed the win. Fans hugged, clapped, and cheered as the realization set in.

“Like a roller coaster of emotions there,” said fan Trevor Harden. “Blocked kicks, plus penalties, it was back and forth. It was a lot of yelling and cheering.”

Ashley Morgan, watching with Harden at Bugz’s, said the moment was unforgettable.

“They made us sweat,” she said. “It's so exciting. They haven't won it since I've been alive. I'm from the Bozeman area. It's just, it's so fun to see.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

More than four decades after their last title, the Bobcats brought Montana another championship, and for fans watching in Billings, it was worth every nerve-wracking second.

"My heart can't take this. This is awesome," said Julie Grebe. "Fabulous game, they so earned it."