Billings man warns of possible mountain lion near Riverfront Park

BILLINGS — Mitch Ronshaugen walks his dogs daily on the Riverfront Park Trail off of Washington Street, but in the last month he has noticed signs of a mountain lion in the area.

It first started with a dead deer, then another one. Then he says he saw the culprit.

MTN News

“About two weeks ago, I found another (deer) in the same general location, and that kind of put me on high alert," Ronshaugen said on Thursday. "And about two days after that, I was walking through this thicket just over my shoulder and I saw just a flash of color, about 15 feet in front of me on the trail.”

He said he was sure it was a mountain lion.

“It was exactly the right color. It appeared to be in excess of 150 pounds,” he said.

MTN News did not receive a response from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about whether a mountain lion has been reported in the area.

Billings Parks Director Mike Pigg also hasn't heard about one being there, but he wouldn't be shocked if there was.

“It is a natural area park. And so, you know, when you talk natural area, part of that nature is animals. So, you're going to have something down here. A few years ago, we had a moose down here,” Pigg said. “Part of nature is those animals, so you just have to leave them alone.”

Ronshaugen said he just wants to caution others before they hit the trails.

“Be on high alert, stay on the main trails. Do not walk through thickets,” he said.