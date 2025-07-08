Billings man killed in Highway 310 crash south of Fromberg

A 67-year-old Billings man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 310 two miles south of Fromberg, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving his Ford Explorer south on Highway 310 around 2:50 p.m. when turned off around Foust Lane to make a U-turn, according to the highway patrol.

The man let one vehicle go by before making the turn. A second vehicle, a Ford F350 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Powell, Wyo., man, was coming around a curve and unable to stop.

The F350 struck the Ford Explorer on the driver's side door, jackknifing both vehicles and sending them into an irrigation ditch, according to the highway patrol.

The 24-year-old Powell man was uninjured. The Billings man died on the way to the hospital.

It's the second fatal crash in as many days on Highway 310 in Carbon County. A Park City man was killed late Sunday night in a head-on collision just north of Rockvale.