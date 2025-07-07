1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Rockvale

A Park City man was killed and a Roberts woman was injured in a head-on collision Sunday night on Highway 310 two miles north of Rockvale, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 10:30 p.m.

The Park City man, who was 20, was traveling north on Highway 310 in a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and the Roberts woman, who was 29, was traveling south in the northbound lane in a Jeep Cherokee when the two collided, according to the highway patrol.

The Jeep Cherokee rolled over, while the GMC Sierra came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The Roberts woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a Billings hospital. The Park City man, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.