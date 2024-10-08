Billings man identified as victim of fatal house fire

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was found dead inside a burning house.

Paul Bennell Frazer, 58, was found dead Sunday afternoon after fire crews responded to a house fire at 1002 N. 25th St. The cause of death remains under investigation, the coroner's office said.

Billings fire officials said the fire was located in an upstairs room of the house and there was moderate fire and smoke damage throughout the structure. There was "also evidence of a small explosion" fire officials said.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom before seeing flames coming from the home.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation, fire officials said. Damages were estimated at $115,000 to the property and contents.

RELATED: Billings police investigate fatal house fire