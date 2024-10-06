Billings police investigate fatal house fire

BILLINGS — Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday shortly before 2:30 p.m in the 1000 block of North 25th Street.

A deceased male was found inside the residence of 1002 N. 25th Street.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 1002 North 2th Street

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom before seeing flames coming from the home. Moderate damage to the home was reported.

Billings Police, Fire, and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene. An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. 10th Ave. N. was blocked off between N. 25th and N. 26th, but has been reopened to traffic.