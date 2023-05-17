Billings man identified as driver in fatal Stillwater County crash

A Billings man has been identified as the driver who died recently in a crash while fleeing law enforcement in Stillwater County.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins confirmed that Brayden Hammill, 20 of Billings, died on May 11.

Officials have previously said Hammill was driving a stolen Ford F350 Super Duty pickup truck north on Primary 7 road near the Jeffrey's Landing fishing access when a Stillwater County deputy saw the truck and attempted to stop it.

The driver fled and the truck went off the road near the Whitebird fishing access site, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle rolled, and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the death investigation.

