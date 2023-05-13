Driver dies in crash after pursuit by Stillwater County deputy

The driver of a vehicle pursued by a Stillwater County sheriff's deputy crashed and died near the Whitebird fishing access Thursday night, and state investigators are looking into the incident.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m., when the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle stolen in Sweet Grass County that was on Stockade Road heading into Stillwater County, according to the sheriff's office.

A Stillwater County deputy found the vehicle, a Ford F350 Super Duty pickup truck, north on Primary 7 road near the Jeffrey's Landing fishing access, and began pursuit. The deputy activated his lights to initiate an emergency stop after several miles, according to the sheriff's office.

The pickup did not yield and ran off the road near the Whitebird fishing access, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle rolled, and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. He was not identified.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the death investigation.