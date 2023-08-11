Billings man dies in crash near Deer Lodge

The Montana Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal crash on I-90 eastbound Thursday evening near Deer Lodge.

A 53-year-old man from Billings was reportedly driving along a right-hand curve when he drifted to the left into the median. The MHP crash report states the man continued driving eastbound in the median for quite a distance before colliding with a pillar underneath a bridge deck.

The man was ejected from the vehicle before the vehicle caught fire.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are suspected, according to the report.