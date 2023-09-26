Billings man charged with firearm in gun-free school zone free as he awaits trials

A Billings man arrested on weapons charges after carrying a rifle near Broadwater Elementary school is back in his home.

Gabriel Metcalf was released on federal charges on Thursday, but immediately detained again on a municipal warrant for an assault charge dating back to 2020, according to Billings police.

Metcalf was released on a $2,500 bond, Saturday morning after being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Center for a month.

He was first arrested on Aug. 23 for possessing a firearm a gun-free school zone.

He will be required to wear an ankle monitor for the time being, and his federal trial is set for Nov. 13. He is also forbidden from entering school grounds and from possessing firearms.