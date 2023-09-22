Man arrested for wielding gun near Billings elementary school facing new, unrelated charge

The man facing a federal charge of brandishing a gun near a Billings elementary school remained behind bars Friday after he was served a Billings Municipal Court warrant for a three-year-old assault charge.

Gabriel Metcalf was set to be released Thursday from Yellowstone County jail, where he was being held following his Aug. 23 on a federal charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm on the sidewalk across the street from Broadwater Elementary School.

Instead, he was served with a municipal warrant for an assault charge from Oct. 23, 2020, and rebooked into jail, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick. No other details were immediately available Friday on the assault charge, but Lennick said it was unrelated to his previous arrest.

Metcalf was arrested last month following dozens of complaints that he was carrying a gun in his yard and the sidewalk in front of his home as school went back into session. He told MTN News at the time that he was carrying the gun as protection following a dispute with a neighbor, and he had no problems with the school nor intent to harm anyone.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Cavan granted Metcalf's attorney request for his release pending trial Thursday, under a slew of conditions. Among others, he would not be allowed to possess a firearm or enter Broadview Elementary School or the sidewalk adjacent to the school.

His trial for the federal charge is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 13. It was not immediately clear Friday when he would appear in municipal court for the warrant.

MTN News spoke with Metcalf's mother, Vivian Young, Thursday. At the time, she was expecting his release and unaware of the new warrant.

“Cooler heads have to prevail on this. It was all blown out of proportion and sensationalized,” Young said at their home across the street from Broadwater Elementary.

She said she believes Metcalf was held much longer than he should have been.

“I’m not happy. He’s not happy,” said Young.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Especially since she said Metcalf was protecting his family and property from an ongoing dispute with another neighbor.

“It was never about the school. It was only about keeping us safe and the threats that have been made against us,” Young said.

Metcalf's presence on the first day of school frightened many Broadview Elementary parents, many of whom were frustrated the school and police didn't act more quickly. On Thursday, one parent Sarah James, told MTN News she can see both sides but said there’s a time and place.

“Hopefully he will have a better sense of what’s right in our community where you need to be at the place and time when you want to have a firearm,” said Sarah James.