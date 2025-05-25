BILLINGS — Memorial Day was honored early in Billings this year, as the community gathered this past weekend to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Billings hosts inaugural Memorial Day parade, unveils interactive veterans memorial

The city hosted its first-ever Memorial Day parade, followed by a ceremony at the newly completed Hoodies for Heroes Freedom Memorial that honors the Montana soldiers who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, now permanently located near Dehler Park.

At the heart of the project is Shepherd man Rick Baker, an Army veteran and ironworker who served four and a half years in active duty. He founded the nonprofit Hoodies for Heroes after being inspired during the pandemic to create his own modern tribute to local soldiers, much like the veterans memorial outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Combined with four years of dedication and nearly $500,000 in community-raised funds, that idea has now become a permanent fixture in downtown Billings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News World War II and Korean War veteran Jack Kindelman (far right) was honored during the ceremony.

“I also went to high school with one of the gentlemen on this wall. He was on my wrestling team growing up, and he was actually part of the inspiration behind this and that's Sergeant Terry Lynch out of Shepherd,” said Baker. "Had it not been for him and wanting to honor him as well, I don't know if this would have happened."

Lynch and 48 other Montana soldiers who have died in combat since the Vietnam War are honored on the memorial. Construction was completed last year in time for Veteran's Day, but Saturday unveiled the completed project. The monument now features an interactive kiosk, the first of its kind in the country. Visitors can view each soldier's digital biographies, hometowns, and personal stories shared by families.

"When you click on Iraq, all 38 counties in the map will light up from where they're from along with Iraq, and it'll give you information on that conflict," said Baker.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ken Callahan demonstrates how to use the memorial's interactive kiosk.

The technology brings names to life. It's an exciting addition for the nonprofit's president Ken Callahan, who built a similar memorial in Williston, North Dakota.

"This is the Memorial 506," said Callahan. “This is the second one, but the first one in the country that is an interactive kiosk, and the goal is to have one per state."

The memorial was officially handed over to the City of Billings during Saturday’s ceremony, which featured remarks from city and state leaders, including Rep. Troy Downing, Lieutenant Colonel Josh Print of the U.S. Space Force, and Mayor Bill Cole. They joined the families of the soldiers, as well as supporters, veterans, and city residents in paying tribute to each of the 49 names.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“On Memorial Day, we think back about those that served our country. They gave the ultimate sacrifice, and more importantly, we're free because of those," said Callahan. “We thank the families, and we're here to support the families, and we're doing this for one cause.”

Before the memorial ceremony, the streets of downtown Billings were lined with residents as over 30 floats made their way down North 25th Street before culminating at the memorial site, led by the Rotary Club of Billings in the city’s inaugural Memorial Day Parade.

The parade was an idea brought forward by club member Jonathan Mauger, created to raise awareness for veterans coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and put a spotlight on veteran suicide. It is an issue especially urgent in Montana, which has one of the highest rates in the country.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The inaugural parade was started by the Billings Rotary Club.

“Most people are shocked to find out those facts, but it's not a happy subject, and they don't wanna talk about it," said Mauger. "But it does raise awareness, and the community can come together, and we can do something about it.”

"Our goal is to get us out of the top three, out of the top five, and just be average," added Callahan.

Mauger and the club saw Memorial Day weekend as the perfect time to give a call to action on the issue, as May is both Military Appreciation Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"I'm the son of an Army vet, and I am the father of an active duty US airman, and so it's a very personal thing to me, the struggles that go on," said Mauger. "I just felt like that we have too many that survived the battlefield abroad, only to lose the battles within when they come home.”

The day was also used to give back. The club donated funds to four veteran-focused organizations that provide critical mental health support: Hoodies for Heroes, APC, Veterans Navigation Network, and Dog Tag Buddies. Parade participants and veterans received free admission tickets to the Billings Mustangs game on Saturday as a gesture of thanks.

For the organizers, the weekend was a success and a moment of emotional release after years of late nights and fundraising.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Lieutenant Colonel Josh Print of the U.S. Space Force was one of the event's guest speakers. Print previously played for the Billings Bulls in the early 2000s before joining the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"It hasn’t hit me yet. I’m super humbled just by all the support the businesses in the community, and proud," said Baker. "I had no money when I came up with this idea, but yet, here we are, so if you are determined and you have a good purpose, you can accomplish anything."

The moment of triumph was shared by the community, as the memorial will become a place of reflection and healing for many impacted by these losses. Organizers hope to make the parade and memorial ceremony an annual tradition in Billings to ensure that those who served are never forgotten and that the community continues to shine a light on both the costs of war and the heroes who fought it.

“They're not just names. These are people. These are brothers, sisters, mothers,” said Baker. "Their stories will live on forever and that's what I wanted to create."

Additional photos:

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ken Callahan speaks during the Hoodies for Heroes Freedom Memorial completion celebration on Saturday.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Rep. Troy Downing, a United States Air Force and Air National Guard veteran, is a was one of the event's guest speakers.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mayor Bill Coles waves during the Memorial Day Parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hoodies for Heroes founder Rick Baker speaks during the Freedom Memorial completion celebration.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mayor Bill Coles gives a speach during the memorial event.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Yellowstone County Commissioner Mike Waters rings the bell after each of the 49 fallen soldiers' names are called.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Q2's very own Ed McIntosh was the event's emcee.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Participants walk in the inaugural Memorial Day Parade.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News