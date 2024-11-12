New veterans memorial celebrated at Dehler Park in Billings

BILLINGS — The Billings community honored all active and former military members this Veteran's Day with a ribbon cutting of the city's newest memorial for veterans at Dehler Park. The memorial represents years of hard work by Shepherd man Rick Baker and his nonprofit, Hoodies for Heroes.

The memorial is dedicated to the 49 Montana heroes who lost their lives protecting the country since the Vietnam War.

It was a ceremony that Busby native Fred Charette wasn't going to miss.

“When it came time to go, we stood up," said Charette at Dehler Park Monday.

The veteran joined the Navy back in 1954.

"I went aboard the USS Valley Forge. And I proudly served aboard her. I was a machinist mate. Made the rank of machinist mate, second class for MM2. And served aboard her my whole career with the warship," said Charette.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Hoodies for Heroes Chairman Ken Callahan shakes the hand of Navy veteran, Fred Charette.

Charette knows that freedom comes with a price.

"I was right at the end of the Korean War. And they had us on the east coast. We were guarding the back door. At that time there were sub-mines coming from Russia. And so that was our duty was to protect the East Coast," Charette said.

His sacrifice is all too familiar to many in the state. It's why there were over a hundred community members, veterans, and city officials commemorating the completion of the memorial.

"This belongs to all the friends, families, battle buddies, Montanans, and all Americans," said Baker as he addressed the crowd.

Baker along with Ken Callahan, chairman of Hoodies for Heroes, are both veterans.

"There's people that didn't come home. And that's why what we did, you know, what we did," Callahan said.

The organization leaned into the community, city, and even the state to make the memorial happen.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Governor Greg Gianforte lends his hand to help with the memorial's ribbon cutting.

"Between the volunteers, the companies that donated the money, and the companies that did the work, we raised 300 almost $300,000 of the 400," said Callahan.

Callahan said, however, that there is still work left to be done.

"We're working for a company to be able to program the kiosk, [it] will provide the information to the Department of Defense...They can walk up to it and they can click on the kiosk and it will have all the sponsors. And then we'll be able to go to all the nine peacekeeping our conflicts and they'll light up on the screen," Callahan added. "Because right behind me over on the Atlas, the world Atlas, this wire is behind it will drill Afghanistan, Iraq, Grenada, all those. So that'll be the light up with the kiosk. And then when you go to the killed in action, and you find the Montana is like Staff Sergeant Terry Lynch from Shepherd Yellowstone County will light up or Mr. Irish from Duke County, they'll light up and that's our goal."

Billings Mayor Bill Cole and Governor Greg Gianforte even shared some special words.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

I'm proud of the fact that we have so many veterans who have served this country in uniform, and we'd like it to be home to more," said the governor. "That couldn't be clearer than it is today, as we stand together here on this Veteran's Day to marvel at the construction of this memorial."

"To all our veterans regardless of branch, rank, years of service, occupational specialty or service in combat we appreciate what you did and are doing for the rest of us and by we I don't just mean the people in the park here today. I mean your co-workers, neighbors, city, county, state and country. We also appreciate your families and their sacrifice," said Mayor Bill Cole.

A day of comradeship and appreciation for veterans like Charette.

"It is such a tribute to see this memorial and everyone here who has contributed in one way or another to it," Charette said.

There will also be a Memorial Day parade incorporated at the site on Friday, May 23.