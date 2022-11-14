Billings Heights residents awaken to multiple smashed car windows

BILLINGS — It was a rude awakening for residents on Almadin Lane in Billings Heights Monday morning as several had their car windows broken out in the middle of the night.

“My car got broken into last night. It got about six cars on this street,” resident Makaila O'Malley said Monday.

She believes the crimes were committed between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and she's shocked she didn’t hear anything.

“I’m pretty sure they walked because like from that window up there you can hear cars driving by. So, I’m really surprised we didn’t hear it,” she said.

O’Malley has lived in the apartment complex on Almadin Lane for about six months and has never experienced a spree of damage like this. She says only coins were stolen from her vehicle, and she is grateful nothing valuable was taken.

“I really hope no one else on the street kept anything important in their car,” she said, “I am sad…I’m really surprised that it even happened.”

O’Malley plans on filing a police report and is hopeful a neighbor may have caught the culprits on a doorbell camera. O'Malley and another resident also told MTN News car windows were also broken out on Kelby Drive in the Heights.

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick did not immediately respond to an MTN News question as to whether an investigation has started.