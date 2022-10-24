Billings haunted house giving fright, raising money for local charities

BILLINGS — Sean O’Daniel loves scaring people and donating to local charities, so he combined the two and Scarity Haunted House was born.

Scarity Haunted House keeps getting bigger every year. This is its fourth year running and all proceeds raised this year go to four Billings organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County, The Phoenix Montana, Magic City Rollers and the MSU-Billings baseball team.

“We’re on pace to double what last year was, and last year was around $30,000,” O'Daniel, the primary organizer, said.

This year's haunted theme is "Apocalypse" and takes visitors on a roughly 15-minute journey through the historic Oscars Park.

“I didn’t know one group that didn’t come out of it that didn’t get scared out of their minds,” he said.

The 130 actors and organizers put in a lot of effort to ensure people are getting scared. They have been planning this year's haunted house for months, and the actors take three hours to get ready before each night.

There are four more days to check out the scares and hard work put into this Halloween event, Oct. 27 thru 30. However, O'Daniel noted that they may make Oct. 30 an 18-and-older night. They currently allow 12-year-olds to attend with parents' permission.

“We have waivers already, but we might have to make a new waiver for the Sunday one,” he said.