Billings greenhouse offers tips ahead of potential spring storm in Billings

BILLINGS — A storm system is predicted to bring periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through the Billings area and blowing mountain snow to the west Thursday evening.

As that storm approaches, Billings gardeners are keeping an eye on their plants.

"Typically, we're very busy this time of year,” said Shelli Gayvert, the owner of Garden Avenue Greenhouse in Billings, on Wednesday.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Shelli Gayvert

Gayvert knows a thing or two about plant care.

"They say May 15 is the last frost date, but obviously that's not always true," Gayvert said.

Billings could see upwards of 1.5 inches of rainfall on Thursday.

"We know we're gonna get some rain. We're expecting over an inch of moisture tomorrow. It looks like the storm is going to come in last all day,” said Derrick Miller, the street division manager for the city of Billings. "We're not too worried about the storm."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Derrick Miller

Friday's opening of the Beartooth Pass could potentially be delayed.

"Red Lodge is going to get some weather. And there's a lot of people that come down here from Red Lodge and get things. So they're going to have to watch some of that stuff,” Gayvert said. "A lot of them haven't planted yet. I would think because they haven't been warm enough to really give them that comfort level of going, 'Okay. Our garden's going to go in and we'll be okay.'"

Garden Avenue Greenhouse, located at 219 Garden Ave., is offering tips for gardeners to ensure the health of their plants.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Garden Avenue Greenhouse hanging baskets

"If you have anything like coleus or begonias or anything soft like that outside, I would bring it in. Definitely bring it in,” Gayvert said. "Watch the temperature. If it drops too cold, get outside first thing in the morning before the sun hits anything, and put water on it. Develop an ice barrier on it. If you develop that ice barrier before the sunshine hits it, it won't burn it."

Ariel Koenigsberg always shops early in the season and then stores her purchases in her garage.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Ariel Koenigsberg

"They're all beautiful and I want them to be that way when we plant them,” Koenigsberg said. "I watch the weather really closely to make sure that I don't lose any of the plants because none of this is cheap."

For the past 20 years, Koenigsberg and her mother have dedicated time and money to a special project.

Ariel Koenigsberg Claire Snyder, Ariel's mom

"It's my mom, Claire Snyder, and I who go up and plant the flowers for the camp," Koenigsberg said. "It's something that we get to do, and it's a blessing to us to be able to bless them for the summer that's so special."

Beautifying Clydehurst Christian Ranch, a summer camp located south of Big Timber in the Boulder River Valley, she ensures the best quality of her plants each year.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Plants at Garden Avenue Greenhouse

"Don't let the sun and good weather fool you because we can get a frost late,” Koenigsberg said. "When you plant too early, you run the risk and you can lose a lot of money and product when you don't wait."

The city of Billings is also ready for whatever the weather may bring.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News City street sweeper

"If you see clogged storm inlets and you're able to get out and clean them, help us out and clean them. If you're not, give us a call and then we'll come out and clean them," Miller said. "We'll have crews out. We got crews on staff from 4 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. so we'll be able to get out and take care of those for you."

To learn more about Garden Avenue Greenhouse, click here.

To learn more about the potential spring storm, click here.