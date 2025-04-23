Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals

Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals
MTN News
Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals
Posted

BILLINGS — Amid the chaos of the stock market, investors are seeking refuge in precious metals.

As the dollar weakens, the price of gold has surged to an all-time high, with prices exceeding $3,000 per ounce.

Watch the story here:

Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals

"People are looking for a safe haven for their money," said Ardell Halvorson, owner of Ardie's Coins in Billings. "We've seen a big uptick with gold. Silver has come up slightly, but gold has taken off."

Ardie's Coins at 1944 Grand Ave. is busy with activity, averaging around 60 customers a day.

Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals

"We have four to five people working every day, and we're just trying to keep up," he said. "Right now, we're seeing a lot of volatility. It's just the same as the stock market. Everything's kind of in flux right now.”

In the last month and a half, since the price of gold has reached record highs, the shop has more people coming in to sell gold.

Billings gold shop stays busy as buyers flock to precious metals

"When I started the business, it was $255 back in 1993. So it's gone up about 11 times since then. It's quite a difference," Halvorson said. "Of course, inflation's gone up too, but gold right now is setting new highs nearly daily."

On Tuesday, the price of an ounce of gold stayed around $3,400.

"Mostly I believe because the dollar has been falling. It's fallen probably about 6 or 7% just recently," Halvorson said. "If you've got extra gold, it's a good time to take some off the table."

Related:
Markets rebound after recent losses, led by tech and retail stocks

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader