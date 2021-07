BILLINGS - Authorities on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Billings mobile home fire.

Donald R. Allison, 85, died Wednesday afternoon when flames broke out at a home in Casa Village, said Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Allison was found deceased in his motorized wheelchair after the fire, Mahoney said.

Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire.

