Neighbor details response to fatal Billings mobile home fire

As Billings firefighters continued work at the scene of the Casa Village mobile home fire Thursday afternoon, neighbors shared what they saw during the tragic event.

The Billings Fire Department has not yet given a cause for the Wednesday fire, and the victim has not been identified.

Nearby residents said they noticed huge flames and the arrival of rescue crews shortly after.

"My brother said there was a trailer on fire. I walked outside and looked out the front door, I saw some pretty huge flames...coming up. There were three fire trucks...they came within five minutes," said Ryan Keller, a resident at Casa Village.

