Billings families turn to holiday assistance programs as gift-giving costs rise

BILLINGS — Families nationwide are preparing to see fewer presents under the tree this year. An October survey by Nationwide found that 42% of consumers expect to spend less money this holiday season compared to last year. In that same study, 20% of surveyed individuals stated they weren't buying gifts at all.

According to a representative from Toys for Tots for Yellowstone County, more than 900 local families have already registered for the holiday assistance programs.

For Billings residents able and interested in giving back, several local organizations offer opportunities to help families in need during the holidays.

Learn more about what gifts organizations are in desperate need of this December:

For the first time, KTVQ is partnering with Lavie Health to spread holiday joy.

KTVQ's Adopt a Family program connects community donors with local families needing Christmas assistance. Eight families are still seeking support.

"These families are very well deserving. A lot of them are single mothers," said Crystal Meeks, the marketing director at KTVQ who organized the program. "A lot of them are hard-working parents working together who can't seem to make it happen for Christmas."

According to Meeks, KTVQ and Lavie Health went through a vetting process to select each of the families.

On the Adopt a Family program page, interested donors can either select an entire family, or members of a family, to purchase Christmas gifts for. The lists range from practical needs for parents like vacuums, to children's toys such as Legos and bicycles.

"We knew it would be tough this year with the economy," said Meeks. "We wanted to fill that gap this year for some families."

KTVQ will also be accepting filled stockings, socks, and winter coats for all families, on top of any wish lists.

The deadline to turn in gifts for the families is Dec.12, and gifts can either be left at the KTVQ station at 3203 Third Ave. N. in downtown Billings or at Kirkness Roofing at 144 Moore Lane.

To adopt a family or learn more about the program, visit this link.

The Billings Toys for Tots chapter is still collecting unwrapped toy donations and will be doing so through Dec. 11.

The deadline to register a child for Toys for Tots is Dec. 5.

"It warms my heart to know we can help out the community in that way by at least providing some toys for them to celebrate," said U.S. Marine Corps staff Sgt. Jonathan Mendoza of Toys for Tots.

According to Mendoza, the chapter has already registered 2,700 children for the holiday season. He told MTN that Toys for Tots is in desperate need of donations for older children and teenagers, such as skateboards or makeup palettes.

"It really means a lot being there and helping out the families," said Mendoza. "'Cuz, I get calls, you know, pretty much every day about registration and how, you know, some families just can't afford Christmas this year."

On Saturday, Toys for Tots is holding a toy drive at Valley Credit Union on King Avenue from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To learn more about Toys for Tots, or to register your child for the program, visit this link.

Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley is also seeking community help this holiday season for its emergency shelter.

According to Felicia Burg, the nonprofit's executive director, each Christmas, the organization sponsors families at the shelter. She said both parents and children receive gifts.

"Here at Family Promise, we've made it our goal that every person, adult, child, teen, gets something for Christmas," she said.

Burg said Family Promise is running low on size six diapers, and throughout the year, the nonprofit collects underwear and sock donations for all ages.

Burg noted that she's seeking presents for parents and teenagers, including electronics, hoodies and gift cards.

"The little kids toys we're pretty much covered on," she said. "What a lot of people don't realize is teens are in our program. They're harder to shop for, but they still deserve that magic of Christmas."

Family Promise will be accepting donations until Dec. 20 at its downtown Billings location at 10 So. 26th St.

To learn more about the sponsorship program at Family Promise, visit this link.

