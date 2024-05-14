Billings entrepreneur creating collaboration through versatile West End rental space

BILLINGS- Finding space is sometimes all you need, to feel like you belong. At least that’s the mission behind Pura Vida studios in Billings.

Owner Sarah Kennedy launched the inclusive and collaborative business model in 2022 and while it’s grown in success, she’s hoping the idea spreads.

Located at 1150 16th St. W., Pura Vida is a performance and event venue, rented by the hour for workout classes, workshops and events.

So, what exactly is Pura Vida?

“Just a place to collaborate and be a community,” she said.

Kennedy says her vision is to create a space for other entrepreneurs looking for a space to teach fitness classes, events, and pop-ups.

Sarah Kennedy

As a dance lover and fitness instructor herself, she’s found that the business model has gone beyond just fitness.

Over the past year, she says it has grown significantly with all types of businesses renting the space to teach country line dancing, Zumba classes, yoga and high-intensity and rigorous spartan race training.

“We have boot camp,” said Kennedy. “We have yoga.”

Jennifer Kline teaches Zumba classes at Pura Vida and says the space is perfect for her fitness class.

She said she likes the floor-to-ceiling mirrors, the floor is perfect for dancing, and it's nice the space is customizable.

“You aren’t stuck doing what a gym wants you to do in their class,” said Kline. “Better energy, better turn out, better everything.”

Kennedy’s concept is pretty unique in Billings but not uncommon around the country.

This rental space model offers a customizable space for another entrepreneur to use, without the up-front costs and contracts of owning their own brick-and-mortar spot.

Its why Geno Savini has taken use of Pura Vida Studio at least once a week, teaching country dance.

He says sometimes people don’t feel comfortable going into public and learning to country line dance at a bar.

“There’s people that love to partner dance,” he said. “There’s people that love the line dancing.”

And he says he can offer those classes at a time when country dance is taking off in the Billings area, and people have an appetite to learn it.

The same is true for Jonna Cox, who trains Spartan Race participants. She says she often falls flat looking for a customizable space with places to climb and do heavy lifting.

“It’s such a great space. It’s so versatile,” said Cox. “We have the inside of the studio. We use the parking lot. There’s just so much we can do here.”

Kennedy says collaboration through space is her mission with Pura Vida, along with making the hourly options affordable and allowing other business owners to thrive too.

“My phrase here is, imagine, teach and collaborate because it can be anything you want it to be,” she said.