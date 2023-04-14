Billings couple wins St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way when it comes to treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The hospital helps hundreds of kids in their battle, all free of charge.

Q2 partnered with St. Jude to raise funds for that with the Dream Home giveway.

The drawing from a barrell of 7,500 tickets happened on the MTN 5:30 News.

The winners of the dream home weren't watching TV when their name was drawn.

They heard about it through family and friends and people at St. Jude, and when the Baileys arrived, they were quite excited to see their new home.

"It just hasn't all sunk in," said Robin Bailey. "It’ll probably take few days for that."

Right after the drawing, the St. Jude Dream Home staff called the Baileys.

"Business Phone started blowing up, my husband's phone started blowing up," said Sherry Gerard Bailey.

The Bailey's visited the home before and winning was even a bigger surprise for Sherry than it was for her husband Robin.

"When we left I never thought any more about it and he never said hey, I went online and bought a ticket," Sherry said.

"She said you you know we should buy a ticket, so I said okay," Robin said.

They've looked at other dream homes in the past and bought tickets to support the cause at St. Jude Hospital.

“We have a granddaughter that's in remission and so that touches our hearts,” said Sherry.

The home builder, Doug Wild, general manger of Classic Design Homes, gave the Bailey's a tour.

The Baileys own and have been running a collision repair business for 37 years and moving into a new home will help them decide what they want to do next.

“Well, we're getting to that retirement age," said Robin. "So it's time to think of doing something different. We have been working towards that.”

They had been working all day before they heard about winning the home.

"I feel very blessed," said Sherry. "Like I said, especially from the way our day started to where it's ending up right now. All in about a 12 hour timeframe. Yeah, I'm thankful."

“Very thankful,” said Robin.