St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Drawing Winners

Q2 News
St. Jude Dream Home
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 10:34:37-04

BILLINGS - Four prizes were drawn for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Montana This Morning.

Here are the lucky winners, and be sure to tune in tonight on the Q2 5:30 News for the Grand Prize Drawing!

Drawing #1: Tickets on Sale Prize, $2,500 VISA gift card was won by Nancy Coe from Billings.

Watch the drawing below:

St. Jude Dream Home Drawings I

Drawing #2: Early Bird Prize, $10,000 VISA Gift Card was won by Terri Redmond from Billings

Watch the drawing below:

St. Jude Dream Home Drawing II

Drawing #3: Bonus Prize, $10,000 gas and grocery gift card was won by Shondel Lane from Billings.

Watch the drawing below:

St. Jude Dream Home Drawing III

Drawing #4: last Chance Prize, a $5,000 White glove Photography Package was won by Karen Walker from Billings.

