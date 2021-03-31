Menu

Billings Clinic builds permanent viral testing area for COVID-19 and other illnesses

Billings Clinic launching permanent viral clinic
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 30, 2021
BILLINGS – Starting Wednesday, testing for COVID-19 will change at Billings Clinic. Patients who were used to traveling to SameDay Care downtown and getting their test at a temporary viral triage unit will now head to a permanent Same Day Care Viral area at the same location.

The SameDay Care Viral is for patients to be tested and evaluated for COVID-19 and other illnesses, such as the flu or strep.

Health officials at Billings Clinic knew COVID-19 would be sticking around for years to come. So construction began on the east side of SameDay Care off North Broadway in 2020.

Now, there’s a dedicated space with six exam rooms, a waiting room, nurse stations and even an X-ray room to keep potentially infectious patients separated from other patients.

Patients are encouraged to schedule a same-day appointment with SameDay Care Viral by calling 406-238-2677.

Hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The $430,000 SameDay Care Viral area was remodeled with the use of a $60,000 donation from the Fortin Foundation of Florida and a $150,000 grant from the State of Montana Coronavirus Relief program.

