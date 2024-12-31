Billings Clinic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana in contract negotiations

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana are currently negotiating medical service reimbursement rates with a deadline looming.

According to a letter signed by Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Clint Seger obtained by Q2 News, the current reimbursement contract between the hospital and the insurance provider expires on March 31, 2025.

"We are asking to be paid fair market reimbursement for the services we provide for our patients who are insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana," the letter states. "Many hospitals across the nation are losing money or barely breaking even because the cost of providing care is becoming unsustainable, due in part to rising inflation and not being paid at market reimbursement rates."

Seger states in the letter that the hospital has "kept its prices nearly flat for ten years."

"We need insurance companies to pay us fairly so we can continue delivering lifesaving care for the patients and communities we serve," Seger states.

The hospital and insurance provider are in "good faith" negotiations, Seger states, but if a new contract is not reached by the deadline patient care could be affected.

"If an agreement is not reached by March 31, this could limit your choices of doctors and hospitals, disrupt your care at Billings Clinic and bring higher costs for your care here," the letter states.

For now, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana remains an in-network provider, the letter states.

