Billings Clinic, Blue Cross Blue Shield Montana make deal on reimbursement rates

Customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana can continue to use Billings Clinic providers within their insurance network, the two groups announced jointly Monday night.

Billings Clinic, Montana's largest hospital, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana signed a multi-year agreement on medical reimbursement rates,a week before the current deal was set to expire, according to a joint news release.

Negotiations began at the end of 2024 with the hopes of reaching a deal before a March 31 deadline. The two sides agreed on March to extend the contract through April 15.

According to Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Clint Seger, the hospital had not raised its reimbursement rates in 10 years and was struggling with rising healthcare costs, which prompted the negotiations.

The news release did not disclose details of the agreement, including its length or changes in reimbursement rates.

Here's the full release:

