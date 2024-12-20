Billings city officials announce agreement in legal case against owner of Colonial Apartments

BILLINGS - Billings city officials announced Friday an interim agreement has been reached at mediation in the legal case against John Skauge, the owner of the Colonial Apartments on South 27th Street.

"The interim agreement provides a short window for the property owner to take certain proactive steps toward the property," a press release from the city states. "As part of that agreement, the January 21 trial date will be reset to April 14. Progress made by the owner between now and the next trial date will determine the City’s actions at that time."

The City’s Code Enforcement Division initiated the legal action in 2023 alleging the property violates state and local nuisance regulations.

"The interim agreement furthers the City's goals in addressing nuisance properties by attempting to work with property owners to bring buildings into compliance with applicable standards for use and habitation while at the same time being ready to take further action if needed to achieve positive outcomes," the press release state. "Consistent with these goals is the City’s belief that property owners should bear responsibility for remedial abatement procedures."

The announcement came just hours after Skauge appeared Friday morning in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail for an arraignment hearing on two felony criminal offenses.

Skauge, 81, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and exploitation of older person with developmental disabilities. The charges are related to the injuries suffered by a 64-year-old woman in August who prosecutors said was pushed down stairs inside a home on Radcliffe Drive. A judge set Skauge's bond at $100,000.

