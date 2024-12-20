Bond set at $100K for Billings landlord charged with assault, elder abuse

BILLINGS - Bond was set Friday at $100,000 for John Anthony Skauge, a Billings landlord who faces felony charges of aggravated assault and exploitation of older person with developmental disabilities.

Skauge, 81, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail for arraignment on the charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Skauge is the owner of the Colonial Apartments on the Billings South Side that city officials have taken legal action against that could lead to the property being condemned and demolished. The property has a long history as the source of frequent police responses.

A trial date in the civil case brought against Skauge by the City of Billings is currently scheduled for late January. It is unclear how the new criminal case could affect the civil case.

The criminal charges allege that on Aug. 10 Skauge pushed a 64-year-old woman down some stairs in a residence on Radcliffe Drive, breaking her hip. Prosecutors allege Skauge left the woman alone and did not seek medical attention. The woman's daughter said she became concerned when her mother did not respond to text messages and found her in the chair severely injured where she had been sitting for 10 to 12 hours.

The woman suffered severe and permanent injuries, prosecutors said, and has been cared for in a rehabilitation facility since the incident.

