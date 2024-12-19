Owner of Colonial Apartments charged with 2 felonies for allegedly pushing woman down stairs

The owner of the Colonial Apartments on Billings South Side was charged this week with two felonies for allegedly pushing a 64-year-old woman down the stairs, breaking her hip, and leaving her there for 10 to 12 hours.

John Anthony Skauge, 81, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault and exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, according to charging documents. He was booked into jail on a $200,000 bond and has not appeared in court.

Police were first alerted of the incident on Aug. 13, when they responded to St. Vincent Hospital for a report of a possible domestic assault,

according to charging documents filed by Yellowstone County Deputy County Attorney Alexander Wilson.

A woman told police that she believed her mother had been pushed down the stairs by Skauge at her home on the 3100 block of Radcliffe Drive, documents stated.

During surgery for the broken hip, the woman suffered a massive stroke and was unable to speak with police.

The victim's daughter told police she went to her mother's house Aug. 10 after she became worried that her text messages were not being answered.

Skauge initially refused to let her in until she threatened to call police, according to charging documents.

The woman said to police Skauge first said her mother had fallen down the stairs about 10 to 12 hours ago, and he was drunk and didn't care about her injuries. He later told her he thought he pushed her because she wasn't doing the laundry. According to charging documents, the woman found her mother slumped in a wooden chair with no pants and urine on the floor.

She told police Skauge had a history of abuse and had previously broken the victim's arm. After she called the ambulance, she said Skauge asked her to make him a drink, and when she refused, he made one for himself and ordered a pizza.

The victim required a full hip placement, and doctors believe the blood clot that caused the stroke was a result of the lack of medical care she received for the 10 to 12 hours after her fall, according to charging documents.

She was placed in hospice care due the severity of her injuries, according to charging documents.

Skauge is facing a lawsuit filed by the City of Billings over the condition of the Colonial Apartments, which have been the source of frequent police visits in recent years.

Citing multiple code violations, the city is seeking to force Skauge to repair the building or destroy it.

It's unclear how his arrest could affect that lawsuit, which is scheduled for jury trial in January.

