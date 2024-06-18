Billings city engineer holding public discussion on safety improvements for Lake Elmo Drive

BILLINGS — On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Castle Rock Middle School, the city engineer will give a presentation about the traffic study conducted on Lake Elmo Drive and take public opinion on what else can be done to improve safety on the road.

In 2022, Megan Vaden's life was changed forever when her son was one of the two kids hit on Lake Elmo Drive in the Heights.

Her son, Ben, was eight years old at the time and suffered from a traumatic brain injury and brain damage.

Since the accident, Vaden has been lobbying for safety improvements.

“There’s lots of different issues with roads, sidewalks, curb and gutter. All of the different things,” she said on Tuesday. “And I’m just kind of wondering when the next person has to get hurt or killed before it’s actually taken seriously.”

Mac Fogelsong, the city engineer, said the city has made improvements and he hopes to learn more about what is wanted from residents on Lake Elmo Drive.

“We’re going to have a conversation of kind of what improvements have been made. We’re going to look at the updated data that we have now and then we’re also going to introduce the concept for our new transportation master plan that we’re going to hatch here shortly,” Fogelsong said. “It’s a great conversation to get together with the neighborhood and just talk about current and future events.”