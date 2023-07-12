Billings City Council members voting no on bond say they want transparency

A $143 million parks bond will go before voters in November.

That money will go toward upgrades to several city parks as well as a new recreation center at Amend Park.

If passed, an owner of a $400,000 house could pay $200 more in property taxes annually.

Those on the council who voted yes, say it was important to give voters a chance to make a decision.

Supporters say it would add to the community and the economy.

Others who voted no like the idea of a rec center and improvements to parks and trails, but say there may not be enough information for taxpayers to decide.

The city council voted, 7-4, to let the voters decide on the bond.

A new multi-generation recreation center on Billings South Side would take up almost $87 million of the $143 million total.

Some on the council proposed having it be on its own separate bond, something a majority of the council did not want.

"The rec center is a beautiful project and it has potential to be a huge impact in our community," said Council member Jennifer Owen, who represents Billings Heights. "But whether it should skip the line ahead of projects like Poly Vista, South Park pool, Centennial, Castle Rock, I can't go there."

Owen says she would like to see more transparency and clarity on how the money would be spent on the potential projects.

"We need to show voters that we will do what we say we do," Owen said. "We need to invest in what we have and then bring new assets on in a responsible manner. I think we can do that. But we're not there yet."

Council member Pam Purinton says she and others who voted no like the idea of the rec center and parks, but also want more.

"We have a fiduciary obligation to the voters to put a ballot out there that contains correct information and they know what they're voting on," said Purinton.

Purinton and Owen want the Council to pass a resolution that will better outline the projects.

If voters. pass the bond, property taxes would increase by $50 for every $100,000 a person's home is valued.

Meanwhile, proponents like Trailnet Executive Director Kristi Drake say the price is well worth it to increase Billings' recreation opportunities.

"$150 a year is just not that much for that amount of projects and benefit that we are all going to see," said Drake.