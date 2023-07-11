Billings City Council approves putting $143 million bond on November ballot

Billings residents will consider a $143 million parks bond, after the city council approved, 7-4, a resolution to put it on the November ballot.

The biggest part of the bond, about $86 million, would pay for a new rec center in south Billings.

Some at the city council meeting talked about parks and the importance to the community and the economy.

The multi-generational rec center would include a swimming pool and two ice rinks. Some say this would bring in competitive events to Billings.

"Here we are the largest city in the state and we have arguably one of the oldest and probably one of the most rundown rinks," said Jill McKnight, who is with the Billings Bulls Hockey League. "Centennial (Ice Arena) is about 20 years past its effective use and it's just time."

"Billings is a fantastic place to live," said Jeremy Seidlitz, a Billings resident, who plays in the adult hockey league. "However, it seems like nobody stays here over the weekends. Everybody goes somewhere, like excellent jobs here but the amenities are just kind of lacking."

An event pavilion, amphitheater and basketball courts would be some of the $12 million of potential additions to Castle Rock Park.

Centennial Park's $8 million list includes ball field irrigation and shelters.

And $10 million has been put on the bond for renovations to the South Park pool.

After discussion and proposed amendments, including delaying the vote, the council approved asking voters to consider the bond.

If voters pass the $143 million bond issue, it would add $50 in property taxes to every $100,000 at which a home is valued.

So owners of a $400,000 home could be paying about $200 a year more in taxes.

Some commenting on Monday night said they would make contributions to the projects including Par Montana, which pledged up to $2 million.

"Anywhere from the parks to the trail systems, even the recreation center, our employees are very excited about it," said Kim Jakub, Par Montana vice-president and refinery manager.

"And I think this is a great idea but I know 143 and a half million dollars is a very tough pill to swallow," said Seidlitz. "Even after seeing the tax appraisal go up for what we will get. That's a fantastic opportunity."

"I'm absolutely willing to spend more to have the community facilities that we need," said McKnight.