Billings City Council members debate $143M parks bond

Billings City Council members Jennifer Owen and Tom Rupsis joined MTN anchor Andrea Lutz for a recent discussion about the city's proposed $142 million parks bond.

Rupsis, whose Ward 5 covers Billings West End south to Elysian, supports the measure. Owen, who represents Billings Heights in Ward 2, opposes it.

The bond would pay for a portion, about $85 million, of a proposed $110 million multi-use recreational center in Amend Park, along with improvements and seven other Billings parks and a portion of trails in the area.

The bond would cost $52.66 annually for every $100,000 of value of a Billings home. For the owner of a median-priced Billings home, which is $307,600, the bond would cost $158 per year, or $13.16 per month, according to the city.

Voters will decide on the bond Nov. 7.

Watch the full discussion below: