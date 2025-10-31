BILLINGS — Every year, students at the Billings Career Center build a home from the ground up in a program that stands out in the school district.

This year, the class is celebrating a major milestone. The high school students building a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will complete the 50th home the program has built.

Watch the students build here:

Billings Career Center students build 50th home this year

"Foundation, framing, roofing, siding, doors," said Mark Bolt, Career Center house construction teacher, while listing what the students work on. "Windows, trim, flooring, insulation, drywall... just about everything."

For many students, it has become the class they look forward to the most.

MTN News

"This is probably my favorite class that I've ever taken," said Hudson Maki, a senior in the program. "I like to work with my hands a lot more than just sitting in class."

The 50th house is being built at 3071 Hunters Ridge Loop North, with local high school students learning by doing.

MTN News

"This is the longest student-led built home in the country. So, School District Two and the Home Billings Association, we're very adamant about making this a successful build this year," said Joe Clark with Langlas & Associates.

The milestone year also brings new beginnings, as the program has partnered with Langlas & Associates for the first time.

"It seemed to be a good fit," Clark said.

MTN News

Many students hold onto the skills they learn in the class, taking them to future careers in the trades.

"I'm definitely looking into something into the trades," Maki said.

For senior Eli Amato, the class helped solidify his career path.

MTN News

"Originally, I wasn't very sure. I did this class the first year, and I really set it in stone. I like this, this is what I want to do," Amato said. "I think I'm going to go to Utah and maybe do a Plummer's Apprenticeship there, do a trade school."

As students continue building their skills this year, the program could use the community's help.

"The Home Builders Association has a nonprofit arm that they, you know, take donations, building materials, nominal donations, stuff like that, that would really help the program not only for this build, but for future builds," Clark said.

Bolt acknowledged the scope of what these students accomplish.

"It's a big undertaking for these kids," Bolt said. "We're definitely always looking for building suppliers, donations."

The Home Builders Association of Billings funds 100% of the project every year, and donations of cash, goods or services to the program are tax deductible.