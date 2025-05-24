BILLINGS — For Mike Anderson, the president of the Muscle Car Club of Billings, the road to a lifelong love of cars began behind the wheel of a 1965 Corvette.

"My dad wouldn’t help me get that, but six months later, he helped me get a ‘66 Mustang."

Watch the video below:

Billings car club revives meet and eat, promotes safety after local shooting

That Mustang sparked not just a passion, but a family legacy. Since then, the Andersons have been a Ford family — one that speaks the language of muscle cars.

"I’ve always loved the style: the Camaros, the Challengers, the Cudas," said Mike, while standing in front of his Mustang GT. "My wife sent me to Ford to get an Escape, this was sitting there, and I was like, ‘I see something in this car.’ So, I brought this home, and she told me, ‘That’s not an Escape.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s an escape from reality, honey.’"

This year, he is bringing back one of the club’s most popular events — a Friday night car meet and greet in the Hardee’s parking lot on Billings’ West End.

"We call it a meet and eat," said Mike.

This revival is, however, more than just a cruise down memory lane. It is a family affair. Anderson’s son, Joey, is a part of the club, helping organize the event.

"Actually, (my parents) brought me and my brother home in an ‘89 Fox Body LX," said Joey. "We’re just kind of reviving it and doing it on Friday night. It’s (not) a new thing, just a different day."

The event comes at a delicate time for the local car community. A recent shooting at an impromptu car gathering at a Town Pump in Billings cast a shadow over the culture, one that the Andersons and their club are working hard to shake off.

"We wanted to help (Hardee's) do something to make sure people understand: not all car meets are a problem," said Mike.

He knows how quickly perceptions can shift in the wake of a headline, but where others may see danger, he sees connection — and young people who find belonging in engine bays and parking lots.

"They’re great kids," he said. "They just want to get together with other car enthusiasts and sit around and chat, just like anybody else."