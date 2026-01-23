BILLINGS — Nancy Belinak's new book, "A Friend with Pig Tails," follows her 2024 debut "You Can't Lay an Egg." The latest story focuses on friendship, acceptance and kindness through the farm animal characters she grew up with.

"I thought my second book should be about friendship," Belinak, who lives in Billings, said.

Billings author encourages acceptance in second children's book

The book carries a powerful message about embracing differences in today's world.

"Not everyone looks the same as we do. Not everyone acts the same as we do. Their culture is different. And we need to accept that. And I think in our world today, it is a very important story. Whether it is told through pigs and cows and horses. Or whoever tells the story, it is an important story that needs to be told," Belinak said.

Both of Belinak's books aim to teach valuable lessons to children using farm animals she grew up with as characters. The inspiration comes from her childhood experiences on the family ranch.

'Make a tribute': Billings author writes children's book to honor family, teach valuable lessons

"My father brought pigs onto our farm. And I remember they were disgusting," Belinak said. "They smelled, they squealed. I had never seen— I was young— I had never seen a pig. I thought, what in the world?"

The small-town author achieved a major milestone in late December, when her work was featured on the massive screens in Times Square for a book signing event.

"Every 22 minutes it played for 10 days...The characters would come to life on this huge screen. And then my books would come up…It will be an experience that I will truly, never forget." Belinak said.

Despite her growing success, Belinak's mission remains unchanged from when she started writing.

"I can't change the world, but one or two people would be priceless," Belinak said.

Her books can be found at the House of Books in Billings, The Front Porch in Laurel or on Amazon.