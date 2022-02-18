Billings artist incorporates science into his work

BILLINGS — A Billings Central High graduate is making a splash in the art world at just 26 years old. Chance Robinson uses the concept of astrophysics in each one of his paintings and his art is in hundreds of homes across Montana.

“I wanted to be a physicist and somehow I found art through all that,” Robinson said.

For Robinson, art and science go hand in hand.

“Painting sort of took hold of me and really started to express itself, or rather I expressed myself through painting. I approached it with a very mathematical sort of scientific background,” Robinson said.

Images of the stars, the sun, and the moon inspire Robinson so much that he incorporates them into his paintings.

“All of my pieces are actually based off of some astrophysics or some phenomenon of some kind,” said Robinson.

He merges the concept of art with aspects of the universe.

“All of the eyes of all my pieces, they’re actually the sun rising behind the earth,” Robinson said.

Some have described Robinson’s art as “abstract-realism.”

“I like to convey the natural world through abstract means,” Robinson said.

Born and raised in Billings, Robinson had his first big break when he was in high school. One of his pieces was auctioned off for $22,000.

“I got to go from pure amateur, just like I’m doing this in a garage to the next day I woke up as a professional painter. It was incredible,” Robinson said.

Since then, he’s had his art featured in numerous galleries across Montana.

“I get to work with some incredible clients from all over the country and we get to collaborate on ideas,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s abstract paintings are worth more than $10,000. He works closely with his clients to make sure each piece he creates is completely original.

Most of the paintings in his studio have already been sold, and most of his clients are fellow Montanans.

“What the local community has done in terms of supporting me, there are no words,” Robinson said.

He hopes he can inspire others to pursue what they love.

“I hope I can continue sharing this gift in whatever capacity or form. As the world changes, I hope I can evolve with it,” said Robinson.