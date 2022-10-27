Billings airport unveils new security checkpoint location

BILLINGS — The Transportation Security Administration started screening travelers Thursday morning in a new security checkpoint location on the second floor at the Billings Logan International Airport, with the hope of speeding up travel.

The new checkpoint offers new technology and is part of a five-phase terminal expansion project that is projected to take multiple years to complete.

“It really is a big change, a huge improvement,” said Lorie Dankers, the TSA spokesperson for Montana Thursday. “It doesn’t affect the number of staff that we would need. What it does is it gives the TSA officers additional tools to do their job.”

Travelers will no longer need to hand the TSA agent a boarding pass and form of identification. They now only need a driver's license or passport to verify an upcoming flight and let passengers through security.

“In a matter of just a second, they’re going to be able to pull up your flight information and confirm you're ticketed to travel," Dankers said.

Another big change is the new scanners that allow travelers to keep everything inside of their luggage.

“These are our computed tomography scanners. They’re very similar to what’s used in the medical field, and that is they generate a 3D image of the contents of the carry-on bag,” Dankers said.

Dankers said these scanners will reduce the number of luggage checks required, leading to a smoother process through security.

According to a press release, Billings Logan International Airport TSA currently screens around 32,000 departing travelers every month.