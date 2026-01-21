Billings Logan International Airport officials unveiled expansion plans Tuesday morning during their annual Community Air Service Breakfast, outlining millions of dollars in upgrades over the next five years.

See highlights from the presentation:

Billings airport officials announce $110M in upgrades to boost regional growth

Airport officials presented their growth strategy to 160 community members, discussing how airport expansion drives local economic development. The comprehensive plan includes significant ticket-terminal upgrades and new passenger amenities designed to enhance the travel experience.

The airport will expand from its current configuration to 40 terminal ticket counters, marking the first major upgrade to the ticketing area in 30 years.

Officials also announced plans for a new shuttle parking lot and the eventual construction of a parking garage to address increasing demand.

Hailey Monaco/ MTN News photo Billings airport expansion meeting

Despite having fewer nonstop destinations than some regional competitors, Billings Logan maintains competitive airfare pricing. Jay Richardson from Mead & Hunt Service Consulting presented fare comparison data during the event.

"I think the key takeaway here is that our average fare is $242. $239 all the way to the right, that's Bozeman, and then the one next to it, that's $238, that's Kalispell. So, we're at about the same fare level as they are," Richardson said.

While Bozeman offers 25 nonstop destinations compared to Billings' 16 routes, airport leadership is actively working to expand flight options for passengers.

The five-year capital improvement program totals $110 million in spending, with $20 million in projects projected for 2026 alone.