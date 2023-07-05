Billings airport adds to dining staff: A robot named Rosy

BILLINGS — When you order food at the Billings airport, you’re going to get it a lot faster, especially if you are seated at the busy Skyward Brews Bar. That’s because Sky Dine, the company that owns the airport food services, has hired a new employee.

Her name is Rosy and she’s a robot. She’s already helping the dining staff to deliver five-star service to hungry travelers.

“I’m ready to complete my task,” says Rosy.

When the order’s up at Stacked, Cinnabon or Logan Air, Rosy rolls into action, taking food back and forth from the kitchen to the bar all day long.

“She’s really a good little worker,” says Tracey Emery, Sky Dine’s general manager.

The airport’s new hire makes about 30 trips from the kitchen to the great room bar daily, carrying three to four meals at a time, saving steps for Sky Dine’s 36 human employees.

“We see people that come in and haven’t seen her and they are so shocked and surprised,” says Emery.

Rosy can’t sign autographs, but she is reliable.

“She puts herself to bed at 8 o’clock at night and she wakes up at 8 in the morning, and she’s ready to go to work and she’s always on time,” says Emery.

After a good nap on the charger, Rosy is ready to go.

“She’s just like a little mascot around here anymore,” says Emery.

One visit to the airport and you’ll see, Rosy the robot can do it all when it comes to dining.

Related: Billings Logan Airport opens food court