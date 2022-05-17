Belgrade teen girl reported missing

BOZEMAN — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Kailey Lynn Fischer, age 13, last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Belgrade.

Kailey is presumed to have left her residence on foot through an open bedroom window. She was recently released from a treatment facility and has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days. There is strong concern for her safety and well-being.

Kailey is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Kailey is asked to call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262, or dial 911.